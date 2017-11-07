The on-loan Manchester United defender has moved into Dick Advocaat’s squad from the under-21s due to an injury to Lyon defender Kenny Tete, and could add to his cap collection having made his Oranje debut in September against France.
After the Dutch failed to qualify for a second successive major tournament by finishing third in their 2018 World Cup qualification group, Advocaat’s rebuilding job has already begun, with his squad taking on Scotland in Aberdeen on Thursday night, before travelling to Bucharest for a game against Romania five days later.
Fosu-Mensah is the fifth Palace player to be called up for international action during this current international break.
Palace’s internationals in action (all times GMT)
Thursday 9th November
Scotland v Holland (Fosu-Mensah)
Friendly, Aberdeen – 7.45pm
Friday 10th November
China v Serbia (Milivojevic)
Friendly, Guangzhou – 12.35pm
Saturday 11th November
Netherlands U21 (Riedewald) v Andorra U21
U21 Euro Qualifier, Doetinchem – 6.30pm
Ivory Coast (Zaha) v Morocco
WC Qualifier, Abdijan – 6.30pm
France v Wales (Hennessey)
Friendly, Paris – 7pm
England (Loftus-Cheek) v Germany
Friendly, London – 8pm
Tuesday 14th November
South Korea v Serbia (Milivojevic)
Friendly, Ulsan – 12pm
Romania v Holland (Fosu-Mensah)
Friendly, Bucharest – 6pm
Wales (Hennessey) v Panama
Friendly, Cardiff – 7.45pm
England (Loftus-Cheek) v Brazil
Friendly, London – 8pm