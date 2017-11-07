The on-loan Manchester United defender has moved into Dick Advocaat’s squad from the under-21s due to an injury to Lyon defender Kenny Tete, and could add to his cap collection having made his Oranje debut in September against France.

After the Dutch failed to qualify for a second successive major tournament by finishing third in their 2018 World Cup qualification group, Advocaat’s rebuilding job has already begun, with his squad taking on Scotland in Aberdeen on Thursday night, before travelling to Bucharest for a game against Romania five days later.

Fosu-Mensah is the fifth Palace player to be called up for international action during this current international break.

Palace’s internationals in action (all times GMT)

Thursday 9th November

Scotland v Holland (Fosu-Mensah)

Friendly, Aberdeen – 7.45pm

Friday 10th November

China v Serbia (Milivojevic)

Friendly, Guangzhou – 12.35pm

Saturday 11th November

Netherlands U21 (Riedewald) v Andorra U21

U21 Euro Qualifier, Doetinchem – 6.30pm

Ivory Coast (Zaha) v Morocco

WC Qualifier, Abdijan – 6.30pm

France v Wales (Hennessey)

Friendly, Paris – 7pm

England (Loftus-Cheek) v Germany

Friendly, London – 8pm

Tuesday 14th November

South Korea v Serbia (Milivojevic)

Friendly, Ulsan – 12pm

Romania v Holland (Fosu-Mensah)

Friendly, Bucharest – 6pm

Wales (Hennessey) v Panama

Friendly, Cardiff – 7.45pm

England (Loftus-Cheek) v Brazil

Friendly, London – 8pm