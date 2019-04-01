At Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, the top ranking Palace fan James Armstrong met the only Palace fan to have won the FPL in its 17 years' existence, Andrew Tomlins, for inspiration as he enters the final six gameweeks of the season.

Palace TV's Chris Grierson interviewed the pair as Tomlins relived Andrew Johnson's 21 goals in his victorious 04/05 campaign which catapulted him to FPL glory, whilst Armstrong explained his approach this season and revealed his calm state of mind as he looks to make history.