Luton-born Andrew had joined Palace in the summer of 2008 as a 21-year-old from his local club, and went on to play seven times for the Eagles in the 2008/09 league season, scoring once.

Andrew was a more regular member of the matchday squad the following season, making 27 Championship appearances and scoring an important goal in a win over Preston towards the season's dramatic end.

Andrew experienced first-hand the turbulance of the 2009/10 campaign which culminated with a vital 2-2 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in ‘Survival Sunday’ – a game in which Andrew played the first hour – and, just a few weeks later, the battle to save the club which reached a successful conclusion, on this day 15 years ago (1st June, 2010).

It was fitting, therefore, that Andrew was also there at Wembley, two weeks ago, in a media capacity with BBC Radio Manchester, to witness the club's greatest triumph.

It was beneath the arch that the pundit spoke to Andrew McSteen about the growth of the club from an uncertain 'then', to a glorious 'now'...

What’s the feeling now, Calvin?

A feeling of jubilation, a fantastic feeling. I know what it means to so many people.

It’s a club that's near and dear to my heart. To see the progression of the club over the last 10 years or so, growing and becoming more comfortable in the Premier League, to then pushing on to this, to being able to bring a trophy home to the fans, to the people of South London... it means everything.

It's a fantastic occasion. I'm glad to be part of it. I'm glad to be here to witness this, because this could be the beginning of a real dynasty for Crystal Palace.