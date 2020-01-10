To keep you on track and smashing those self-made promises this New Year, we’ve done all we can to provide a pre-match you can be proud of.

For those of you doing Veganuary, fill yourself up with our delicious Tuscan pies or the go-to pre-match staple, chips. For anyone who’s recently turned vegetarian, we’ll be selling Pizza Twists pre-match and at half-time.

And for everyone undertaking Dry January or just looking to cut-down before the 12:30 kick-off, San Miguel Zero will be available across our bars everywhere apart from the Fanzone.

Whether you're cutting something out this January or not, you can also fill-up for the match in the morning with bacon baps on offer in the Fanzone, Glaziers, Wright & Bright and Stanley bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge.

Across the stadium, improvements designed to perfect your pre-match routine include draught beer added to all stands - with over 25 San Miguel taps newly installed and a range of craft beer on offer - three new bars and numerous taps opened, pre-order available in a variety of locations and additions made to our hot food options.

To pre-order, fans in Glaziers, Wright & Bright, Stanley Stephenson and Red & Blue Bar can purchase their half-time drink in advance.

The cashier will charge fans for any drinks ordered for pre-match and half-time, but only hand over those desired pre-match. Any drinks orders requested for half-time will be written onto a token which can be exchanged at the signposted collection points by the bar at half-time.

What's more, if you get into Selhurst before 11:45, you can capitalise on the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7.

Saturday's opening times across Selhurst Park

09:30: The Fanzone opens

10: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

10:30: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

11: All concourses open

11: The Family Lounge opens

11:45: The Early Bird offer ends

12:30: Kick-off

14:30: All concourses close

15:45: All lounges close

Below, you can see the various improvements and additions made to every area of Selhurst Park.