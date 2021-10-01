The call-up adds to an impressive week for Gallagher, who earned an assist against Brighton on Monday, was named Player of the Month on Thursday and has today received the England nod (Friday).

Guéhi currently holds 12 U21 caps while Gallagher has 10. The pair recently played together in a 2-0 win over Kosovo, with Guéhi wearing the armband.

Their upcoming matches are qualifiers for the U21s European Championships, taking place on October 7th (Slovenia U21s) and 11th (Andorra U21s).

This follows the recent news that Scott Banks and Jadan Raymond have been named by Scotland Under-21s and Wales Under-19s respectively.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for updates on how the lads fare.

Palace internationals’ fixtures

All times are UK time.

England Under-21s