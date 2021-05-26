Photographers Sebastian Frej, Dan Weir and Neil Everitt have taken thousands of memorable snaps at Selhurst Park, Copers Cope and across the country on Palace’s travels - check out some of their best shots in the gallery above and read a little more detail below!

Team photo - The final team photo at Selhurst Park in front of the fans









Team photo - Team photo from the final training session of the season





Jean-Philippe Mateta - Trademark corner flag celebration after scoring against Brighton





Christian Benteke - The winning goal in the 95th-minute against Brighton, edited by Sebastian Frej





Fans - sunset on the fans during the Arsenal match





Wilfried Zaha - the volley against Leicester, edited by Sebastian Frej





Zaha - captain against Manchester United





Celebrations v Spurs - Jeffrey Schlupp scores and celebrates with the fans in the Holmesdale





Vicente Guaita - throwing a snowball during the January snowstorm





Eberechi Eze - goal v Sheffield United that was nominated for the LFA Goal of the Season award, edited by Sebastian Frej





Scott Dann - fending off two defenders to head in the opening goal against Leeds





Benteke and Cheikhou Kouyaté - celebrating the equaliser against Arsenal in front of the fans





Eze - his free-kick against Leeds, his first goal for the Eagles, edited by Sebastian Frej





Michy Batshuayi - celebrating the late equaliser against Everton





Gary Cahill - diving header v Newcastle, which won the game for the Eagles





Zaha - the opening goal of Palace’s 20/21 season against Southampton, edited by Sebastian Frej





Guaita - saving a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty





Joel Ward and Tyrick Mitchell - celebrations after the winner against Aston Villa





Jaïro Riedewald and Patrick van Aanholt - Palace’s two Dutch players celebrating against Newcastle





Riedewald - celebrating his first goal for the Eagles against Fulham





Eze - his winner against Wolves, edited by Sebastian Frej





Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish - the Chairman awarding the manager for his time at the club





Hodgson, Ray Lewington and Dave Reddington - leading a training session





Hodgson and Jürgen Klopp - Hodgson’s final game as Palace manager





Selhurst Park - the sun setting on SE25 in the final home game of the season

