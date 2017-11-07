01 / 21
Having been out of action since September, there was a familiar face back in training at Beckenham this afternoon as Christian Benteke joined in with his Eagles' teammates.
The Belgian hitman semed to enjoy being back out on the grass as Roy Hodgson put his squad through their paces during another international break.
Benteke has been out of action due to a knee injury picked up in the defeat to Manchester City six weeks ago, and it is hoped he could be back in red and blue once the Premier League gets underway again next week.
