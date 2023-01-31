The 23-year-old midfielder joins Palace on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, bolstering Patrick Vieira’s midfield options and bringing further Premier League know-how to a young and ambitious squad.
From red and white to the famous red and blue: Albert Sambi Lokonga is a Crystal Palace player – check out the best shots of him sporting his new colours below!
After honing his trade in Belgium – where he made his debut for Anderlecht at the age of 18 – before moving to Arsenal and playing 39 times for Mikel Arteta’s side.
He has swapped north London for south London for the remainder of the season, and is already getting accustomed to his new surroundings, sporting Palace’s home, away and third kits.
Check out the best shots of our latest new signing in the gallery!