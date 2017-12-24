01 / 26
As always at this time of year it is about taking time out to remember those less fortunate at Christmas and also a chance for fans to meet members of the Palace squad as they attend various functions as we build up to the big day.
In this gallery we bring a selection of images from the following:-
The Junior Eagles Christmas Parties
The Crystal Palace Supporters Children's Charity Party
Visits to Croydon University Hospital & Princess Royal Farnborough Hospital
Crystal Palace players receiving a selection of food as the club donated to the Croydon Neighbourhood Care Association (CNCA), a charity which helps to provide for people most in need across the borough.