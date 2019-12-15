We've taken the chance to look back over the rivalry and picked out some of the best images from throughout the years, starting roughly where it all began: Alan Mullery in 1976.

Take a scroll through the gallery above and see how many of the photos, faces and occasions you recognise.

Get yourself in the next batch of photos from another momentous clash between the Eagles and the Seagulls, by securing one of the few remaining tickets for tonight's game. Click here to get involved.