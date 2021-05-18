Football is not the fair weather fan, as the saying goes, and that can certainly be said for south London, as Hodgson and his players worked through rain, wind and snow to keep Palace in the Premier League.

Before COVID-19 there were visits to the community and outreach to local schools and charities, where that competitive spirit was no less evident – check out the celebration photos above!

There were relationships cultivated with players, who trusted Hodgson and he them to produce the best for the club, particularly Wilfried Zaha, whose bond with the manager has been captured through the years in the gallery above.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, there were the fans, who took to their hearts one of their own leading their club: a south London man returned to rescue Palace and establish them as Premier League regulars.

