Find out how all nine of our senior international players got on this window.

Highlights included:

Daichi Kamada captained Japan for the first time versus Australia, before then scoring an impressive first-half double against Indonesia.

Ismaïla Sarr scored in back-to-back matches for Senegal – a friendly draw in Ireland and then win in England – to extend his country's unbeaten run to 22 matches.

Chris Richards also captained the United States against Turkey, whilst Matt Turner later played versus Switzerland.

Justin Devenny made his first start for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, against Iceland, in his fifth cap, having also started versus Denmark.

Dean Henderson and Ebere Eze both started for England against Senegal, with Eze also almost scoring in the game against Andorra.

Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma pushed Colombia to the verge of World Cup qualification with draws against Peru and Argentina.

Check out the best shots of all our international Eagles in action for their countries in our gallery below!