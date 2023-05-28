The shirt, made sustainably by technical kit partner Macron, is half red and half blue to celebrate 10 years since achieving promotion and the landmark 2013/14 campaign.

The shirt features a subtle background detail: a silhouette of the original Crystal Palace, where the club was founded in 1861 and played from 1862. The home kit is completed by blue shorts with red stripes at the sides and blue socks with two thin lines in red and white around the fold.

You can buy your shirt now by clicking HERE! They are also available in the Club Shop at Selhurst Park and in the Bromley and Croydon stores.

Check out the gallery below of all the best shots of the 23/24 kit!