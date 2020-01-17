George joined Crystal Palace in May 1960 and went on to play in 153 matches as a highly-regarded wing-half.

He was a crucial part of the Palace team which earned promotion to Division Three in 1960/61, when his seven goals and constant presence helped guide the club to a second-place finish. George also played in the 1965 FA Cup quarter final with Leeds United.

In 1965, he retired to become a coach with the club and later went on to manage Leyton Orient and Millwall. As a coach with Palace, George was instrumental for the players who won promotion in 1968/69 under manager Bert Head.

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to share their deepest sympathies with George’s family.