Now, you can get your hands on one of these. And it's matchworn, too.

The only way to secure this rare and landmark piece of Palace history is by entering the Shirts For Change raffle for just £5.

By clicking here, you can be in with a chance of winning a shirt from Palace's clash with AFC Bournemouth - making you a holder of just one of 20 tops.

All funds raised in this raffle will be donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, so you'll be supporting a fantastic cause while grabbing something truly memorable.

The raffle only runs until Friday, 29th June - so don't miss out and get involved now!

READ NEXT: Palace chefs provide landmark 10,000th meal to locked-down south Londoners