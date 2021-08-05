With three stylish new kits and some fresh faces to boot, the media day gives the club and the Premier League broadcasters a chance to capture imagery and video for the 2021/22 season.

Lined up inside Kent County Cricket ground were green-screens and cameras galore, from BT Sport, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and Premier League Productions among others – and, of course, Palace TV.

As well as still headshots and photos, which you’ll see across matchday programmes and promotional material throughout the season, there was plenty of video to be captured.

Familiar to fans will be the players walking up to the camera and folding their arms mysteriously, used to announce the starting lineups on Sky Sports – and for Palace regulars, at Selhurst Park.