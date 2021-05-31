He joined the Eagles on a free transfer from rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2011.

The Englishman made 125 appearances in all competitions for Palace, scoring 47 goals. His best return came in the 2012/13 season, where he scored 31 times in 45 games to help the club achieve promotion from the Championship via the play-offs.

He crossed the border and became a Palace hero ❤️💙



Congratulations on your retirement, @GM_83 #CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/O8YLmnPMSK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 31, 2021

His role in that season was instrumental in returning the club to the top-flight, and his 30 league goals set a Championship record for a single campaign which stood until May 2021.

Murray features prominently in Palace’s upcoming docuseries When Eagles Dare, which looks at the club’s resurgence between 2010 and 2013.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement today across his social media channels.

Thanks for the memories, Glenn, and happy retirement!

