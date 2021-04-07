The collection features an eye-catching t-shirt, key ring and pair of mugs, all on sale now - with the iconic shirt from that era coming soon!

The 90/91 shirt is a brand new replica and will be available for pre-order at the end of this month, including the stylish material pattern, buttoned collar, original sponsor and designer and embroidery to commemorate the Zenith Data Systems Cup final – a subtle detail making this shirt a unique and memorable addition.

The t-shirt, key ring and mugs feature a retro style with an old-school scoreboard, details from the final and iconic shots from that memorable Wembley afternoon.

Details for pre-ordering the 90/91 shirt will be released later this month. In the meantime, add to your collection with the other anniversary memorabilia to remember one of the club’s greatest highs in style.