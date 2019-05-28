Chamakh joined the Eagles from Arsenal in the summer of 2013 with then-manager Ian Holloway bringing the striker to Selhurst Park on an initial one-year deal.

Just 12 days after signing for the club, Chamakh bagged his first goal for the south Londoners away at Stoke City, with the forward going on to score 10 goals in total during his three years with Palace.

Upon leaving Palace, the former Moroccan international joined Championship outfit, Cardiff City, on a short-term deal before leaving the Bluebirds in December 2016, in what would be his last ever professional club ahead of Chamakh's retirement confirmation two-and-a-half-years after leaving the Welsh side.

"It's been two years since I really played football. I wanted to get closer to my family, and today I can say that I have retired from football." Chamakh told BeIN Sports.

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club wishes Marouane all the best in his next venture post-football.