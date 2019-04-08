Some Eagles fans have already won the chance to play alongside Andy Johnson, Andy Gray, Julian Gray and Clinton Morrison, and bidding is currently open to bid to play in a team featuring John Salako and Fitz Hall at charitystars.com/playwithlegends.

On the day, teams will be managed by Alan Smith and Eddie McGoldrick, who will be on hand to give pre-match team talks and dish out tactics from the sideline.

The chance to join the legends on the Selhurst Park pitch is being offered to fans through a series of auctions to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation, the club’s official charity.

You are able to bid for one position in either the home or away team, for one half of the game (45 minutes). Each position that you bid for details which team, position, half and which legends you will be playing alongside.

There are a total of four auctions (home team first-half, home team second-half, away team first-half and away team second-half), but there are only two auctions left to get your chance to play.

If you are a successful bidder, you will enjoy the full player experience, which includes walking down the tunnel, having your kit laid out in the changing rooms and enjoying team talks and tactics from your guest managers. Your shirt can be personalised with your name and taken home if your bid is won for £300 or more.

Eagles fan Chris Potter has supported the club since he was five years old and played in the game last year:

“It was a dream come true to play on the pitch at Selhurst Park, I think my head thought I was 29 but my body knew I was 49! The whole thing was just superb, walking out the tunnel, playing with Andy Johnson in front of you and having fans in the Holmesdale, it helps you imagine what it must be like for players.

“One of the things we love about Palace is that it’s a local club that supports the community, so raising money for Palace for Life Foundation, who support local, disadvantaged children just makes it all that bit more special.”

The auction is live right now, bid here!