From his remarkable abilities between the sticks to his flamboyant, jocular personality as he bounces his way around Selhurst and Beckenham, the Spanish shot-stopper is certainly a character that stands out from the crowd.

And then, as if anyone needs further assistance, he bleaches his hair peroxide blonde before, a few weeks later, opting for near-gunmetal grey instead.

Now, speaking with Ed Malyon for Palace TV, the Eagles 'keeper has revealed just what inspired him to take the plunge into dye and how he feels since.

"The hair..." he explained, "I went to a hairdressers and I wanted to get some streaks. I didn't want to change the whole colour but just bits of it. When I left though, they'd dyed the whole thing! If I'm honest I wasn't happy.

"From there I decided I needed to fix it and so I was talking to Deano's son (goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely's, Mason) about maybe dying it grey and then I went in and asked for it grey.

"The problem with this is every few weeks it kind of fades so I was having to go back pretty regularly. Now the hair's growing back in its natural colour so it's just a funny memory."

But Guaita's hair isn't the only eye-catcher when Palace's No.31 takes to the field, with the Spaniard becoming known recently for his rather unique propensity for 'thanking' the woodwork after it has been struck by an oncoming ball.

A trademark nudge with the inanimate uprights has become part and parcel of his game, but it's not just on the pitches of England where Guaita has been following this tradition...

He elaborated, saying: "Really, for years I've been doing that when the ball hits the post. For goalkeepers it helps us, it's part of our help on the field so I like to touch it afterwards, to thank it."

Want to hear more from Crystal Palace's grey-haired, post-loving shot-stopper? Head over to Palace TV either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app now for a full interview with him.

