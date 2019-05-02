The Palace No.31 played five times for Roy Hodgson's side in April, keeping two clean sheets (away at St James' Park and at home to Everton) whilst also pulling off some truly memorable moments along the way.

A fine, late save away at the Emirates Stadium secured Palace's four points against the Gunners for the season, a haul the Eagles haven't been able to record for 25 years. However, Guaita saved perhaps his finest goal-stopping moment of the month for the final game of April at home to Marco Silva's Toffees - head to eagles.cpfc.co.uk to relive those superb reflexes from every single angle possible.

Guaita's award wraps up this season's ManBetX Player of the Month awards. This season has seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka win the award four times (August, September, October, March), Andros Townsend twice (December, January), with Jeffrey Schlupp (February) and Wayne Hennessey (November) picking up one award each.