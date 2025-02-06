Wharton's birthday comes only a few days on from another landmark day in the calendar - last Saturday marking the first anniversary of his arrival from Blackburn Rovers.

When it came to senior football, Wharton arrived with just two seasons in Championship under his belt. It was a big step-up for the midfielder to make.

But he would eventually make it look easy, playing a crucial role in the Eagles excellent finish to last season.

After coming off the bench for his debut against Brighton, the young midfielder started all 15 remaining Premier League fixtures, with his performances along the way drawing national attention.