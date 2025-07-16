The strike won Premier League Goal of the Month for December 2018 and, later, the competition's Goal of the Season prize and Palace's equivalent award.

Looking back on the goal, Townsend previously said to Palace TV that "everything about the game, the opponent, the strike, it was perfection. I think it was a strike like that needed to beat the champions away from home. I'm thankful it kind of dropped nicely for my left foot, I hit it clean and the rest is history!"

Townsend became a popular figure for numerous strikes such as this and for his commitment to the club, before departing Palace in the summer of 2021.

Andros returned to the Premier League in 2023/24 for a spell with Luton Town, before signing for Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Happy birthday, Andros!