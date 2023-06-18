To celebrate Puncheon's birthday, relive below his interview with Chris Grierson on the pitch after Palace's 5-3 win over AFC Bournemouth in May 2019: his final goodbye as a player to the Selhurst faithful.

It's been a fantastic six years at the club, hasn't it?

"It’s been really good, I’ve lived every dream I possibly could here. I can’t thank everybody enough, the fans, my family, the local area. It was a dream and it happened."

There are so many amazing moments from your time, what stands out for you?

"I think the Norwich moment, I think the way when it was we hadn’t won... and the FA Cup run, I wasn’t playing so good myself that season and to come and score that goal that was really important to me."

Is there a point over your time here where you realised that it felt like home?

"I think, funny enough, after my penalty miss. I missed a penalty then at home I scored three goals back to back and I think the fans realised what I was about and I never really looked back."