Puncheon – who earlier this month became head coach of Peyia 2014 in Greece' second division – started out his career with Wimbledon and MK Dons, but broke through properly with Barnet before further periods at Plymouth and Southampton.
He would first join Palace on loan from the Saints in 2013, earning a permanent move to south London in January 2014 and going on to make his name as a combative central midfielder during the Eagles' longstanding spell in the top flight of English football.
A number of his 16 goals in 169 Palace appearances came at crucial points in the club's recent history – including one in the 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United – and his performances saw Puncheon rewarded with the captaincy towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign.