Fourth on the club’s all-time top goalscorers list with 113 goals in 286 appearances, the one and only Bright enjoyed an incredible and unique journey to becoming a top-class striker: from non-league, to scoring Palace’s first-ever Premier League goal.

Becoming synonymous with the Eagles as a club, and fulfilling a huge number of roles off the field – including media, punditry, and overseeing the development of our Academy starlets through the loan system – Bright is a true Crystal Palace legend.

Enjoy some of his best moments with the club below - happy birthday, Brighty!