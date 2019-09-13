Given an extended slot in this week's edition, Statman will guide you through his usual array of stats and stories as well as Jeffrey Schlupp's full, un-cut interview with DJ Jay Knox earlier this week at Brixton's Rum Kitchen.

You can hear the entire conversation between the pair as they cover everything from music to food, stickers to songs!

Up next is Shaun Derry, who discusses his new role in the Palace Academy and Academy Director Gary Issott, explaining the significance of the former captain's appointment.

And finally, this week's pod ends on a more poignant note, featuring interviews with Roy Hodgson at the Palace for Life Foundation's celebration event at Selhurst Park earlier this week. Hodgson is joined by Mike Summers and Ed Warner, the Foundation's Cheif Executive and Chair respectively. They discuss the impact of the Foundation and reach of their fantastic work across south London.

Enjoy all of this in time for your commute home now either by clicking here or by searching 'Official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider.

Enjoy!