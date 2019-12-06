In the below survey, you can help us provide an even better service by giving us your feedback.
It only takes five minutes or so, and we'd appreciate hearing your views.
Please click here to complete the survey.
In a week that has seen Palace create online streaming history as the first team to win on Amazon Prime and near the end to a first half of the season that has seen a range of improvements to Palace TV, we want your feedback on how we can continue to improve our output.
In the below survey, you can help us provide an even better service by giving us your feedback.
It only takes five minutes or so, and we'd appreciate hearing your views.
Please click here to complete the survey.