Roy Hodgson masterminded our first win away at Manchester United in the Premier League era, and upon receiving the trophy, the Eagles manager said: "It was a really good team performance. When you go to Old Trafford, whoever you happen to be, with the way Manchester United are playing at the moment it can be very difficult to get a result there, especially the win.

"For teams like ourselves, 30 years go by before we achieve those wins, so when you get another one you’ve got to be happy with it. It was a great day for the fans, especially as we had a large travelling support.

"It was a tough game but one I thought the players came through extremely well and it’s nice that the LMA have recgonised that by giving us the ‘Performance of the Week’."

Analysising the victory further, Hodgson went into detail about the tactics he implemented against Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side: "The key was the defending; they’re an expansive team with a lot of players who can hurt you with the ball, full of goalscorers who can run with the ball very well.

"They dominate possession at home so you’ve got to be well-organised and disciplined defensively and I think that was the key, and the fact we worked so hard for each other."

Palace kept the Red Devils at bay for 87 minutes, before Daniel James looked to have spoilt an historic away day win for the Eagles. However, as we all know, Patrick van Aanholt had other ideas, and Hodgson admitted leaving with just a point would've been tough to take in the immediate aftermath: "It would’ve been disappointing in the sense that we’d held on to the 1-0 for so long and time was ticking down and they were taking more and more risks, throwing bodies forward and we were tiring.

"We were never sheltered from the fact that maybe they were going to get that equalising goal. We were fortunate they missed the penalty beforehand and when they got the goal we couldn’t claim we’d have been hard down by, it would’ve still been a good point.

"But when Patrick scored the winner it was a delightful feeling and has given everyone at the club a boost because after losing to Sheffield United, which was something we were hoping not to do, to get those points back again at Old Trafford has livened our lives up completely."

