The Palace manager explained that while the Belgian forward is not seriously injured, it is highly improbable that he will feature in Wales.

He said: "We've picked up one [injury]. Unfortunately Christian Benteke took a nasty blow to the head 10 or 15 minutes before the end of the game with [Everton's] Michael Keane so he’s suffering from that blow. We’ll see how it goes but he's very unlikely for Saturday. We haven’t ruled him out for next week[...] He's damaged his cheekbone which has needed treatment that has kept him out of training this week."

Benteke scored his first goal of the season to open Palace's scoring against Arsenal two weeks ago and has started three games consecutively, playing a full 90-minute match against Everton last Saturday.

Turning his attention to the rest of the squad, Hodgson had more positive news:

"Apart from Christian I've got a lot to choose from apart from those we talk about every week." Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Pape Souare will therefore remain absent until the end of the season.

You can listen to how the Eagles fare with the Bluebirds live for just £1.49 by grabbing your Palace Audio pass here now!