Hodgson was addressing the fact his side played six times in both December and January and was asked to comment on the strain that places on the quality of coaching and preparation.

He explained that, while he has experienced more congested schedules with clubs competing in Europe, his staff have stepped up to the challenge, praising analysts Rob Weaver and Tom Johnson in particular.

The manager said:"Our two analysts, Rob and Tom, are quite incredible. They work literally non-stop – I never see them without their head in front of a computer screen, preparing the next game or doing post-match analysis from the game before.

"It’s quite incredible, the work they do, but they seem to be quite used to it by now; it doesn’t seem to faze them. Certainly the fact we had a lot of games one after the other hasn’t affected, in my opinion, the quality of the information we can put in front of the players – the video information and tactical information going in to the next game.

"We’re dealing with it very well but those two guys in particular deserve an enormous pat on the back for the work they’re doing."

The Eagles have been further hampered by assistant manager Ray Lewington's absence, the former caretaker manager having to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hodgson explained how being unable to call upon Lewington has impacted his staff, but again commended their ability to maintain standards:

"We found a way I think during the whole time we’ve been here in apportioning the work and certainly Ray, Dave [Reddington] and Dean [Kiely] have taken on large aspects of that. It’s been something which I think they’ve done exceptionally well.

"So when you lose one of them it does mean a bit more work for the others but they seem to be more than happy to take on that extra burden and we’re helped a lot by the video analysts who prepare so much for us to make our life that much easier.

"So at the moment we’re coping perfectly well but, having said that, we’ll be happy to get Ray back again and be back to where we were in terms of sharing the work as we have for the last three years."

READ NEXT: Hodgson reveals Riedewald's off-pitch professionalism