But Hodgson also stressed that the scoreline between Leicester and Southampton - in which the former overcame by the latter 9-0, an away Premier League record - will not affect Sunday's game at Selhurst Park. He explained that Palace have been preparing in the same way they would have had Leicester not won so convincingly last Friday.

He said: "I think we’d have been preparing for a very good team and a very good team performance irrespective of the Southampton game. Obviously that adds even more spice to the affair, especially as far as Leicester are concerned because they’re coming here off the back of two good results. They won away during the week in the Carabao Cup.

"But that type of victory [v Southampton] lives long in the memory and I’m certain it really does add to the confidence, but it can’t affect anything as far as we’re concerned. We were preparing anyway to meet a Leicester team with many good players in excellent form.

"The bottom line is that there are teams in the Premier League now - and Leicester have proven to be one of them - who on a good day when their football’s working and their top players who really are top players are in excellent form, the risk I’m afraid of getting beat heavily is always there.

"Let’s not forget, too, Leicester didn’t beat a team with 11 men 9-0, they beat a team with 10 men 9-0. I’m pretty convinced the scoreline wouldn’t have reached nine had [Ryan] Bertrand not been sent off just before the first goal was scored."

Asked whether he had inflicted or suffered a 9-0 scoreline himself, Hodgson was keen not to commit to an answer one way or another, saying: "I’ve had about 1,500 games. I don’t remember many 9-0s and if they existed, they would have been with Malmö, who had that capacity.

"The biggest league game result I can remember is about seven goals to nil. I can definitely say I’ve not actually been on the receiving end of a 9-0."

And finally, turning his attention solely to Sunday's clash, Hodgson said: "I’m pretty sure that Brendan Rodgers has told his players to forget all about that [9-0 win]. This is a different game altogether and we’re going into it as a different game altogether and we won’t be even mentioning the 9-0 scoreline. Everyone else will, but we won’t be."

