Speaking in his pre-Everton press conference, Hodgson said: "He [Benteke] was good in the weeks leading up to that game [against Arsenal], he had a couple of appearances coming on as sub [before starting against Manchester City] and obviously everyone has been rooting for him to get that goal because it is a long time for a forward not to get one.

"He has had all his injury problems to contend with so of course I am certain he is, like everyone else, delighted to get that monkey off his back and to now make certain he can go forward and finish the season as strongly as he showed he is capable of doing in these last two or three weeks.

"I am rather hoping that the partnership he formed with Wilf on Sunday [can continue]; I thought that was a rather good partnership and they played very well together. We are hoping we are going to see that for the next three games."

Luka Milivojevic was full of praise for Benteke, too, in his captain's notes for the Everton matchday programme. Grab your copy at the ground or sign up for a digital version below!