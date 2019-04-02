Hodgson was full of praise for Tottenham Hotspurs' new stadium and is excited about taking the Eagles to north London this evening:

"It looks very impressive, from the type of things that have been shown on TV; a 3D presentation. It is going to be absolutely state of the art and that is what you expect.

"I know Daniel Levy and his people have spent a lot of time researching other stadia to take the best from all of those and that’s the way it tends to go with football stadia.

"Each one is the next 'big one' and is slightly better than the ones before because they iron out any faults and take the best bits with them.

"It is going to be a wonderful occasion for the people who are there and it is going to be a great occasion for the players."

Hodgson was keen to acknowledge that his team are fully seeing tonight's game as a chance to upset the party in the white half of north London as Palace look to build on Saturday's clean sheet victory against Huddersfield Town:

"We are looking forward to playing in that stadium and regard it as a great opportunity to mark it ourselves."

