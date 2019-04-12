Hodgson, like all those associated with the Eagles, fully appreciate the reliability of the club captain from 12 yards, and the Palace manager compared the Serbian's prolific spot kick ability to a player he managed at a club prior to taking over in south London.

"Danny Murphy at Fulham; I actually don’t remember Danny missing penalties either, so I have been pretty lucky.

"I don’t know if we got as many penalties at Fulham because we were a passing team more than a dribbling team. Crystal Palace are very much a dribbling team, we have players who dribble the ball in the box skilful, and if you dribble at people in the box you get fouled from time to time.

"We had plenty of penalties at Fulham and Danny never missed them but Luka has been exceptional in these two years, and it is good for us because as I said, we are the type of team who get penalties because we have the type of play that provokes fouls in the penalty area."

Milivojević has 19 penalties to his name since joining the club from Olympiakos, putting him four ahead of Dougie Freedman in third place and now just five behind AJ's top of the pile, 24.

