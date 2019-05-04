The Eagles manager said: Well he (Zaha) probably gets a bit more freedom (away from home) as there is no doubt that it is harder for teams to sit in and to double up all the time.

"I think he is improving all the time anyway; I think his understanding of when he needs to release the ball, when he does need to be doing all the wonderful tricks he is capable of doing and that is something which in recent weeks has been really good for me and my coaching staff to see and he has got the reward - of those nine goals you talk about, five or six of them have come in the last six weeks, because he has been scoring regularly."