However, he was careful to pick out two of his lineup in particular: players drafted in due to a recent spell of injuries who enjoyed excellent performances against the Cherries.

Hodgson reflected on a positive display and expressed his contentment with the result and season overall, saying: "It was a really good performance from our side and I'm really pleased to end the season with a home victory. I'm very pleased too that we played some very entertaining football so I'm pretty certain all of those fans who were staying right until this moment to show their appreciation to the players, we gave them a nice end to the season and in my opinion it's been a good season.

"We've done extremely well, it's been a record number of points in a 38 game season. That's something we should be very proud of. We reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, we had a run in the League Cup. We've had to battle through injuries all the way through and we don't have the biggest squad in depth like most teams in our neck of the woods in the league."

He then turned his attention to absentees in the side and the two players who stood out to him: "I must say losing Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, then this week losing Scott Dann, losing Cheikhou Kouyate before the game, losing Jordan Ayew who's done so well, those guys out there today deserve a massive pat on the back.

"I'd like to in particular mention Joel Ward and Martin Kelly, who I thought today were really, really good and showed everything really that we try to be as a football club. I at least would like to pay that tribute to them because I know they're not the type of players who win the Man of the Match awards."

