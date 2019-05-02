The Eagles boss was asked whether his squad voted the right way when they named Wan-Bissaka as their Players' Player of the Season and responded: "of course."

Finding praise for Wan-Bissaka and explaining why the players' selection was the right one, Hodgson said: "He’s been very good, there’s no doubt about that and the fact is that we have no influence on their voting so of course they got it right. He’s had a very, very good season."

But Hodgson didn't stop at Wan-Bissaka and was keen to praise his entire outfit, suggesting that there are many from his squad who can reflect on the season with pride.

"I don’t think he’s the only player [who has enjoyed a good season]. There are quite a few players in our team who can stand up and say it’s been a very good season for Crystal Palace and we’ve played our part."

And when asked as to the future of Palace's academy graduate, Hodgson remarked that Wan-Bissaka is content in SE25 and has a fanbase at Palace supporting him.

He said: "We signed him to be a long time player with us. He’s doing well here. He knows he's very well appreciated here not just by us at the training ground but by Crystal Palace fans in general."

Wan-Bissaka's first test as Player of the Season will be against Cardiff City on Saturday, and you can see how he and the squad fare by grabbing your Palace Audio pass here for just £1.49!