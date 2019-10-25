Speaking at his pre-Arsenal press conference, Roy Hodgson has revealed that Guaita has returned to full training this week and assuming there's "no reaction" tomorrow, he is available for selection on Sunday at Emirates stadium.

Hodgson also confirmed that Martin Kelly has trained all week and is in the same situation as Guaita, with the club monitoring how the defender is tomorrow before deciding upon whether he will travel to north London on Sunday.

Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham remain sidelined.

