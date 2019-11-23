Hodgson said: "Yep, I’m worried. It was a knee-to-knee clash. I cannot enlighten you. He’ll need to be assessed on Monday. He’ll have a total examination."

The Eagles manager went on to add that: "It's an injury we can ill afford, as that’s an area of the squad where we don’t have as much back up, like we do for example, in the midfield area."

Hodgson also suggested that had Ward not had to go off he was looking to bring on James McCarthy to freshen the legs of one of the midfield trio of James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic and Cheikhou Kouyate.