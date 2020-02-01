Hodgson said: "It was a very difficult day for goalkeepers with the wind - balls were swirling around. It wasn’t an easy game to play in that respect and he [Vicente Guaita] had to make a quick decision on whether to punch it, catch it or tip it over the bar and he plumped for catching it. Which to be fair, at the stage of the game, with the control of the game we had, probably would’ve seemed like a good decision. If he punched the ball away, people might of asked: ‘why didn’t you catch it and put Palace on the attack again?’

The Palace manager went on to reveal that Guaita's apology at full-time was rejected by all those involved with the first-team squad. Hodgson added: "He was the first one, when he came in after the game to apologise. But from my point of view, the coaching staff and the players’ point was to say: ‘You don’t apologise for anything. Because it is thanks to you that we are where we are. We’ve got 30 points from 25 games. Without you, and without the work you’ve done, we’d have a damn sight less points. So in actual fact you owe us nothing and we owe you an enormous debt."

