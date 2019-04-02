After a difficult first half, Crystal Palace comfortably overcame the Terriers in the second half, with Van Aanholt's trademark overlapping run and finish killing off the game.

Ahead of the game with Spurs tonight, the left-back's return to being in amongst the goals was a welcome sight for Hodgson:

"If I were to be honest, and I think he is honest too, I don't think it has been as good of a season as the one had last year; I thought last year, especially towards the end of the season when we had a wonderful end and really got a lot of points to lift us from certain relegation, I thought Patrick was outstanding in that period of time.

"But I am pleased to see now that we are starting to see that Patrick back again. I will also say that I think in the time we have worked together, he has worked very, very hard himself on the defensive side of his game.

"There's no doubt about his talent as a footballer, technically he is really, really gifted; he is very good when he gets into forward positions. And I spoke to him not long back and said to him: 'We are missing your goals'.

"He put that right on Saturday, so I am pleased with Patrick, we are pleased with Patrick, and there's no doubt in my opinion that he's got a margin of progression and he can go on to be an even better left-back than he's showing at the moment; I believe he shares my feelings on the subject and is keen himself to improve all the time."

