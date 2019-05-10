Hodgson said: "I think those sort of sentimental moments are debateable, and whether they are the right thing to do or not. However, I didn’t have a decision to make on that front because Julián, who is a consummate professional, made it clear to me that he thinks we should carry on approaching this game in the professional way we’ve approached all games this season; he doesn’t see a reason why all of a sudden he should be made the second goalkeeper or put on to the field of play just because the last game of the season.

"And I think in many ways that tells you more about Julián Speroni as a professional and as a person than many other things that are going to be said about him. In fact, I was very touched by the fact he wasn’t looking to get that gesture of where he would come on for five or 10 minutes and the crowd would go wild; he has taken that out of my hands by making it clear that is not what he wants. But I am also sure that he will get a fantastic reception because after the game we will be thanking our fans."