Speaking on the Selhurst Park turf post-the 5-3 Bournemouth win, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson reflected on the 90 minutes, the season as a whole and the contributions of departing legends Julian Speroni and Jason Puncheon.

"First of all, I’d just like to say how pleased I was to see the reception that you gave to Julian Speroni here and to Jason Puncheon earlier.

"It’s so easy these days to talk about people being legends and icons and fantastic club servants. But I've got to say I think it’s getting more and more unusual to find guys like Puncheon and Speroni, who’ve done for this club all the things they’ve done. And I’d like to join you in thanking them.

"But of course rightly I’d like to thank you [the fans]. It was an interesting game today to say the least, not a game that I would say is fairly typical of our performances throughout the season, where we’ve been very hard to score goals against. And maybe on occasions we haven’t scored as many as we should.

"Today we scored five and could have had a lot more and it was an extremely entertaining game for the neutral, if there are any neutrals in the audience; I certainly wasn’t one of them.

"I’m delighted we won this final game; I’m delighted we’ve had such a good season. And that you’ve supported us as well as you always did, thoroughly good effort from you as usual.

"This is Selhurst Park; this is always going to be a difficult place for people to come and play because we’ll never give up when we’re playing: when we’re behind we’ll try and score an equaliser and get winners. And then if we’re leading we’ll try and make sure we’ll stay in front. And all along we’ll hope you’ll be backing us as always, like you have done for the past two seasons when I’ve been at the club, so thank you very much indeed.

"Have a good summer and we’ll see you next year. Thank you!"