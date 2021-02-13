Hodgson said: “A few weeks ago I was lucky enough to get the notification that it was my turn to receive the coronavirus vaccine, so I didn’t hesitate to go along to my local medical centre. The process was simple, everything was extremely well organised. The jab, which one hardly feels, was over in seconds and in no time I found myself back at home.

“I urge anyone like me, aged 70 and over, if you haven’t yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can. Or, of course, if you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment and join the millions of us that have already done so.”

Hodgson’s encouragement adds his voice to Hurst’s, former England cricketer David Lloyd, 1969 Wimbledon Ladies Singles Champion Ann Jones CBE, five-time British Champion Jockey Willie Carson OBE and 1981 Grand National winner Bob Champion CBE.

Crystal Palace recently opened Selhurst Park as a COVID-19 vaccination centre, playing a pivotal role in vaccinating eligible local residents alongside health and care staff.

Anyone aged 70 or over who has not yet been vaccinated should contact the NHS by visiting www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or calling 119 to arrange a jab.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Sports have played a magnificent role in helping us fight this virus, from hosting test centres, to providing food to frontline workers, to calling older fans at risk of loneliness.

“Our elderly have shown us the way by enthusiastically rolling up their sleeves, so let’s keep this going. I urge any over-70s to join our sports legends and contact the NHS if they haven’t had the vaccine yet. The vaccine will save lives, livelihoods and get us back to the things we love.”

The public has a vital part to play in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and the government has called on people to:

Help out: help those eligible for the vaccine can do so by supporting friends, family and loved ones with their appointments, as well as volunteering to help those in the community

sign-up to clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as treatments

keep up to date with accurate and trusted NHS advice and make sure to share the facts with friends and family

Find out more about how Palace are supporting the national effort through Selhurst Park by clicking here.