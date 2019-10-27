VAR intervened and the yellow for Zaha was rescinded and Atkinson pointed to the spot for Luka Milivojevic to get Palace back into the game at 2-1.

Speaking post-match, Roy Hodgson was full of praise for the referee and the use of VAR: "Referees make decisions on the spur of the moment. I’ve said it on the television, and I thought this was one of these situations where VAR showed its true merits.

"This is one of the best referees in the world, let alone the Premier League and I’m pretty certain in pre-VAR days, when his decision would’ve stood, he would’ve gone in at half-time and seen the videos and probably thought even then: ‘I probably got that one wrong.’

"And of course then he goes home and turns the television on to see all the pundits who are analysing the game are also saying the referee got it wrong.

"Luckily, the decision got overturned and I’m pretty certain Martin is comfortable with that, because it means that his spur of the moment decision turned out to be the wrong one and I’m certain he’s man enough to accept that and be glad that it got overturned and the right decision was made."

To watch the full post-match press conference from Hodgson, keep your eyes on 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app where it will appear soon.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.