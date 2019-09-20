Speaking at today's press conference down at Copers Cope, the Eagles manager spoke about Wolves' early season form and facing the Midlands club who are yet to win a league game: "Unfortunately, that is part of the business, kicking teams when they’re down and also when they’re up, but it is all part of the business. But we don’t approach games in that way: ‘here’s a team that is down and we need to be more ruthless.’

"We really approach it that this is a home game against a team that is in the same part of the table as we are and it is important to try and get the three points.

"I think they’ve probably been a little bit unlucky; I haven’t analysed all their five [Premier League] games but watching the game last night, where they were clearly the better side and played some very good football, I would base my judgement of them on the football they’ve played and the way they went about it, rather than looking at the result and saying: ‘there’s another bad result.’

Elaborating further on how Hodgson approached his viewing of Wolves' Europa League game last night, he said: "It’s a much greater concentration on Wolves, than it was on Braga, and you’re trying as best you can from TV coverage which of course does cover the whole of the field and covering where the ball happens to be.

"When we do our analysis of teams it is a lot easier because we have a wider view for a start and we can see what is happening off the ball and not have to concentrate maybe on the corner flag where two or three players are tussling for control of it.

"But it is still useful to get a further idea of the shape of the team, what they’re trying to do with and without the ball. But I must say the greatest preparation we have will come from all the video analysis which has been going on all week which will hopefully give us an even clearer picture of what the real strengths of Wolves are and where any possible weaknesses might lie."

