Reflecting in his post-match press conference, Hodgson said: "It was an impressive and important victory after the run of games we’ve had. I don’t think we’ve been in bad form or played poorly in recent games, so it was important for me to keep the players believing that you don’t necessarily equate form with results.

"There are teams in this league, probably certainly, not just on paper but on the field of play that do have a better chance of beating you with their resources and the quality of their players.

"But we are through that period, and I don’t think we played badly through that period, but it was important we came out and gave similar performances to the ones we’ve been giving and hopefully get a result through that performance, which I think we did today."

Hodgson was asked whether he felt that Crystal Palace had rode their luck at times against the Clarets, a statement that the Eagles manager diagreed with somehwat, replying: "Their chances came quite late in the game, when we were leading 2-0, up until 2-0 they didn’t create very many chances at all, unless you count Kouyate’s back header which Wood misses. Apart from that I didn’t really feel that they were creating chance after chance.

"But at 2-0 of course they really were all hands to the pump and lots of balls played into the penalty area, and the ball could’ve gone in the net of course. But on the other hand we were countering and creating chances of us own."

