What is the deadline?

After the recent 'deadline day' for all transfers, there is a second window for domestic transfers in England. Palace and other Premier League sides will only be able to trade with EFL clubs during these 11 days.

When is the deadline?

The deadline was 17:00 BST today (Friday, 16th October).

What does it mean for Palace?

All 20 Premier League clubs involved in this extended window can trade both ways with the 72 Football League sides.

Deals can be loan or permanent and players can be bought or sold.

Premier League outfits cannot, however, trade with one another.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

What does 'homegrown' mean for Palace?

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

