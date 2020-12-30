When does the window open?

The transfer window will open on January 2nd for Premier League and EFL clubs. This is the same date as in Germany and France, but in Italy and Spain the window opens on January 4th.

When does the window close?

The window will close on February 1st at 23:00 GMT.

What are the rules on homegrown players?

In their 25-man squad, Premier League clubs must not include more than 17 non-'homegrown' players.

Homegrown players must have spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21. Clubs can use any number of under-21s in their squad, regardless of nationality, without affecting their 25-man total.

How will the UK’s departure from the European Union affect the transfer window?

After December 31st 2020, Premier League clubs can no longer sign players freely from the EU as the UK will no longer have access to the Union’s single market of free movement of labour.

Players from EU countries signed during in January will have to go through the same protocols as those players from outside the EU have done until now. More details on the rule changes can be found here.

How did Palace get on in the summer?

Palace made five first-team signings in the summer. Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson arrived in defence, while Nathaniel Clyne completed his return to south London. In attack, the Eagles added Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers, as well as bringing in Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on loan.

